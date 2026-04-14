Union criticizes fatal shooting in Guadeloupe by French gendarmerie

The organization Union Against Gendarmerie Violence in Guadeloupe has sharply criticized the killing of a person as a result of an incident involving French law enforcement agencies, the Baku Initiative Group told Report.

During the incident that occurred on April 12, a non-lethal electroshock device was initially used against the person, but later a firearm was discharged by one of the French gendarmerie officers. As a result, the person died from the injuries sustained. The gendarmerie officer who used the firearm was detained and placed under investigation.

The statement noted that the criticism regarding the incident was included in a statement released by the organization. The statement emphasized that a person named Liber Argelier lost his life as a result of unjustified gunfire opened by the military police, and the incident was characterized as "another example of state violence."

The organization linked the incident to previous similar death cases, claiming that it is systematic in nature, while also stating that law enforcement agencies have abused their powers. Additionally, a full investigation of the incident was demanded, including clarification of the reason the shot was fired and whether it was lawful.

In conclusion, the statement also included a call for public activism with the aim of ensuring justice, holding those deemed guilty accountable, and preventing such incidents in the future.