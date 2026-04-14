Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    WSJ: Saudi Arabia pressing US to drop its Hormuz blockade

    Energy
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 14:18
    WSJ: Saudi Arabia pressing US to drop its Hormuz blockade

    Saudi Arabia is pressing the US to drop its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and return to the negotiating table, the Wall Street Journal noted, Report informs.

    The oil-rich country, a key regional ally of the US, fears Donald Trump's move to close off the Strait could lead Iran to escalate and disrupt other important shipping routes, the newspaper adds, quoting Arab officials.

    The officials "said Saudi Arabia has warned Iran might retaliate by closing the Bab al-Mandeb - a Red Sea chokepoint crucial for the kingdom's remaining oil exports," the WSJ writes.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US military plans to begin blocking the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (2:00 pm GMT).

    Saudi Arabia Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    "WSJ": Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı ABŞ-nin Hörmüz boğazının blokadasından imtina etməsinə çalışır
    WSJ: Саудовская Аравия добивается от США отказа блокирования Ормуза

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