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    Kılıçdaroğlu given 11 months in prison for insulting Erdoğan

    Region
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 14:41
    Kılıçdaroğlu given 11 months in prison for insulting Erdoğan

    Former leader of Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has been sentenced to 11 months and 20 days in prison, Report informs via the Sabah newspaper.

    The paper said Kılıçdaroğlu was convicted over remarks deemed insulting toward President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
    Kamal Kılıçdaroğluna 11 ay 20 gün həbs cəzası verilib

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