Kılıçdaroğlu given 11 months in prison for insulting Erdoğan
Region
- 14 April, 2026
- 14:41
Former leader of Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, has been sentenced to 11 months and 20 days in prison, Report informs via the Sabah newspaper.
The paper said Kılıçdaroğlu was convicted over remarks deemed insulting toward President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
Latest News
16:55
Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talksOther countries
16:42
Jordan Daily: WUF13 in Baku to become turning point in global urban politicsInfrastructure
16:27
Photo
Majnun Mammadov: Azerbaijan values development of ties with LatviaBusiness
16:15
Nigar Arpadarai: Women should be among decision-makersForeign policy
16:01
Al-Ansari: Qatar looking forward to new round of US-Iran talks in PakistanOther countries
15:52
Julien de Fraipont expresses condolences over ANAMA staff death in mine blastForeign policy
15:37
Kairat Sarybay: Turkic States Women's Council aims to share experienceSocial security
15:32
62 of 1,265 female staff in Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry hold leadership rolesDomestic policy
15:22