Xi puts forward four-point proposal on promoting Middle East peace, stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, when meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Beijing, Report informs via Xinhua.

The proposal includes adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, adherence to the principle of national sovereignty, adherence to the principle of international rule of law, and adherence to the coordination of development and security.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning shared the full text of XI's proposals on X:

"First, adhere to the principle of peaceful coexistence. The countries of the Middle East, including the Gulf states, are neighbors that rely on one another and cannot be relocated geographically. It is essential to support the countries of the Middle East, including the Gulf states, in improving their interrelations and to promote the establishment of a shared, integrated, cooperative, and sustainable security framework in the Middle East and Gulf region, thereby laying a solid foundation for peaceful coexistence.

Second, adhere to the principle of state sovereignty. Sovereignty is a fundamental pillar for the survival and development of all countries in the world, especially the numerous developing nations, and it must not be infringed upon. The sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of the countries of the Middle East, including the Gulf states, must be respected in earnest, and the safety of individuals, facilities, and institutions of all countries must be protected through concrete actions.

Third, adhere to the principle of international rule of law. It is essential to uphold the authority of the international rule of law, and it must not be exploited selectively, nor should the world be dragged back to an era governed by the law of the jungle. It is necessary to steadfastly safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law, and the fundamental norms of international relations predicated on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

Fourth, adhere to the principle of balancing development and security. Security is a prerequisite for development, and development is a guarantee for security. All parties should create a favorable environment and inject positive energy into the development of the countries of the Middle East, including the Gulf states. The Chinese side is ready to share the opportunities of China's modernization model with the countries of the Middle East, including the Gulf states, and to enrich the soil for development and security in the region."