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    Rainfall to intensify in some districts in Azerbaijan – WARNING

    Ecology
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 13:28
    Rainfall to intensify in some districts in Azerbaijan – WARNING

    In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, intermittent rain is expected from the daytime of April 14 until the daytime of April 15, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that rainfall may intensify in some parts of the peninsula.

    Across Azerbaijan's districts, rainy weather is forecast to continue intermittently until the morning of April 15.

    In certain areas, short-term heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hail, and snowfall in mountainous regions are expected. Due to precipitation, river water levels may rise, and short-term floods could occur in some mountain rivers

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service Azerbaijan
    Bəzi rayonlarda yağış intensivləşəcək - XƏBƏRDARLIQ
    В некоторых регионах Азербайджана ожидаются интенсивные осадки - ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ

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