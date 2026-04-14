Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.04.2026)
Finance
- 14 April, 2026
- 09:09
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
98.11
|
2.91
|
37.26
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
96.91
|
0.34
|
39.49
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,790.00
|
2.60
|
448.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,218.25
|
301.68
|
154.96
|
S&P 500
|
6,886.24
|
69.35
|
40.74
|
Nasdaq
|
23,183.74
|
280.84
|
- 58.25
|
Nikkei
|
57,906.97
|
982.86
|
7,567.49
|
Dax
|
23,742.44
|
- 61.51
|
- 747.97
|
FTSE 100
|
10,582.96
|
- 17.57
|
651.58
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,235.98
|
- 23.62
|
86.48
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,988.79
|
2.57
|
19.95
|
Bist 100
|
14,058.51
|
- 15.28
|
2,796.99
|
RTS
|
1,124.88
|
9.47
|
10.75
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1767
|
0.0044
|
0.0022
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3517
|
0.0055
|
0.0044
|
JPY/USD
|
159.0600
|
- 0.2100
|
2.6100
|
RUB/USD
|
76.1644
|
- 0.8094
|
- 2.5856
|
TRY/USD
|
44.7102
|
0.0802
|
1.7540
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8176
|
- 0.0116
|
- 0.1714
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