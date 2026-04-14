Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.04.2026)

    Finance
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.04.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    98.11

    2.91

    37.26

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    96.91

    0.34

    39.49

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,790.00

    2.60

    448.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,218.25

    301.68

    154.96

    S&P 500

    6,886.24

    69.35

    40.74

    Nasdaq

    23,183.74

    280.84

    - 58.25

    Nikkei

    57,906.97

    982.86

    7,567.49

    Dax

    23,742.44

    - 61.51

    - 747.97

    FTSE 100

    10,582.96

    - 17.57

    651.58

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,235.98

    - 23.62

    86.48

    Shanghai Composite

    3,988.79

    2.57

    19.95

    Bist 100

    14,058.51

    - 15.28

    2,796.99

    RTS

    1,124.88

    9.47

    10.75

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1767

    0.0044

    0.0022

    USD/GBP

    1.3517

    0.0055

    0.0044

    JPY/USD

    159.0600

    - 0.2100

    2.6100

    RUB/USD

    76.1644

    - 0.8094

    - 2.5856

    TRY/USD

    44.7102

    0.0802

    1.7540

    CNY/USD

    6.8176

    - 0.0116

    - 0.1714
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (14.04.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (14.04.2026)

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