Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (14.04.2026)

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Photo Baku hosts first meeting of CICA Women Council Foreign policy

IMF: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in average at 2.35% in 2026–27 Finance

IMF lowers Azerbaijan inflation outlook for next two years Finance

Macron calls for resumption of US-Iran talks Other countries

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