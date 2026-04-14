Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran demands compensation from five regional countries over war damage

    Other countries
    • 14 April, 2026
    • 09:38
    Iran demands compensation from five regional countries over war damage

    Iran demanded compensation from five regional countries over damage caused during the war, IRNA noted, quoting Tehran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, Report informs.

    Iravani said Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan had "breached their obligations" toward Iran under international law and should pay compensation for losses incurred during the conflict.

    On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran. That same day, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel and other countries of the region housing US military assets.

    Iran, the US, and their allies agreed to a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026.

    Subsequent negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, were held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

    Amir Saeid Iravani US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran beş ərəb ölkəsindən müharibədə "ABŞ ilə əlbir olduqları üçün" təzminat tələb edib
    Иран потребовал у 5 арабских стран компенсации за "их соучастие в войне"

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