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    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Azerconnect Group CEO Emil Masimov meets winner of "Yukselish" competition

    ICT
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 17:33
    Azerconnect Group CEO Emil Masimov meets winner of Yukselish competition

    Azerconnect Group CEO Emil Masimov met with Mammad Hasanov, the winner of the fifth "Yukselish" competition as part of the Mentoring Program.

    Emil Masimov congratulated the winner on this remarkable achievement and emphasized the role of "Yukselish" in strengthening the country"s human capital and discovering talented individuals. During the meeting, the CEO shared insights from his experience in business and management to guide and support the mentee"s ongoing professional development. The meeting also featured discussions on career planning, future development priorities, as well as further improvement of management and leadership skills.

    About the "Yukselish" competition

    The "Yukselish" competition was established by the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on July 26, 2019. The winners of the competition receive a one-year personalized development program from their mentors and a financial award of 20 thousand manats for self-development.

    A subsequent decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on December 10, 2025, announced the launch of the sixth "Yukselish" competition.

    About Azerconnect Group

    As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV. Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.

    Azerconnect Group Emil Masimov Yukselish competition
    "Azerconnect Group"un baş direktoru Emil Məsimov "Yüksəliş" müsabiqəsinin qalibi ilə görüşüb

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