Hungary to keep buying Russian oil, party leader says

Hungary's incoming leadership has indicated that the country will continue purchasing Russian oil, according to Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, which won Hungary's parliamentary elections, Report informs via Bloomberg.

Magyar reportedly said that Hungary does not intend to halt imports of Russian crude. He also expressed expectations that European Union sanctions on Russia could be lifted after the end of the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

Magyar further noted plans to discuss a proposed €90 billion loan for Ukraine with EU leaders, while stating his opposition to fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to the bloc.

The comments come after Hungary's parliamentary elections on April 12, which saw a record turnout. The opposition Tisza party secured 138 seats in the 199-member parliament, while the ruling Fidesz party won 55 seats.