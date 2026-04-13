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    Household debt burden in Azerbaijan rises to 18.4%

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 17:40
    Household debt burden in Azerbaijan rises to 18.4%

    The ratio of household debt burden to disposable income in Azerbaijan increased by 0.4 percentage points year-on-year, reaching 18.4% as of January 1, 2026, according to the annual financial stability update by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    "The dynamics of household debt burden remain in focus. Despite positive growth in disposable incomes, an increase in the share of debt burden within those incomes is being observed," the CBA said.

    Household debt burden Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
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