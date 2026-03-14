Some Fujairah oil operations suspended after drone attack and fire
Other countries
- 14 March, 2026
- 14:15
Some oil loading operations in the port of the UAE's Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, have been suspended after a drone attack and fire this morning, Bloomberg News noted, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs.
The attacks come after US forces struck Iran's Kharg Island, vital to the country's oil exports. Iran said in response that any strike on oil and energy infrastructure would lead to attacks on US-linked energy facilities in the region.
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