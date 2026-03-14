Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Some Fujairah oil operations suspended after drone attack and fire

    Other countries
    • 14 March, 2026
    • 14:15
    Some Fujairah oil operations suspended after drone attack and fire

    Some oil loading operations in the port of the UAE's Fujairah, outside the Strait of Hormuz, have been suspended after a drone attack and fire this morning, Bloomberg News noted, citing people familiar with the matter, Report informs.

    The attacks come after US forces struck Iran's Kharg Island, vital to the country's oil exports. Iran said in response that any strike on oil and energy infrastructure would lead to attacks on US-linked energy facilities in the region.

    Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BƏƏ-nin Füceyra limanı PUA hücumuna görə neft yükləmə əməliyyatlarını dayandırıb
    Порт Фуджейры в ОАЭ приостановил операции по погрузке нефти из-за атаки БПЛА

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