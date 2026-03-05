Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investments

New grounds for the state's acquisition of investments have been approved in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an amendment to the law on Investment Activity in this regard.

The amendments provide an additional basis for the expropriation of investments – in exceptional cases where strategically significant investments harm the interests of the Azerbaijani people or contradict the national interests of the country.

Such expropriation will be carried out on general grounds with compensation paid to investors, and strictly within the framework of Azerbaijan's legislation.

The draft law is aimed at protecting national interests and establishing a legal framework for responding to potential risks in strategically important investment sectors.