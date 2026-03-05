Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs
- 05 March, 2026
- 13:36
Bahrain's air defense systems have destroyed 75 Iranian missiles and 123 drones since the start of the US-Israeli operation on February 28, reads a statement by the Kingdom's Defense Forces General Command, Report informs.
"Bahraini Defense Forces air defense systems... destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones," reads the statement.
