    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 13:36
    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Bahrain's air defense systems have destroyed 75 Iranian missiles and 123 drones since the start of the US-Israeli operation on February 28, reads a statement by the Kingdom's Defense Forces General Command, Report informs.

    "Bahraini Defense Forces air defense systems... destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones," reads the statement.

    Bəhreynin HHM sistemləri İrana məxsus 75 raket və 123 PUA-nı məhv edib
    В Бахрейне заявили об уничтожении ПВО 75 иранских ракет и 123 БПЛА

