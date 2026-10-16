Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Restoration of Independence Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan transports 29.7 bcm of gas through main pipelines in January-September

    Energy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 13:27
    Azerbaijan transports 29.7 bcm of gas through main pipelines in January-September

    A total of 29.731 billion cubic meters of gas was transported through Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines in January-September this year.

    According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee, gas transportation through the main pipelines decreased by 0.3% compared with the same period of 2025.

    During the reporting period, 56.7% of total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline.

    A total of 16.863 billion cubic meters of gas was transported through the pipeline.

    The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced at the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

    The pipeline was commissioned in late 2006, and transportation of gas produced under Stage 1 of the Shah Deniz field development subsequently began.

    Since the summer of 2018, gas produced under Stage 2 of Shah Deniz has been transported through the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline to Türkiye, where it is delivered into the TANAP pipeline.

    Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) gas transportation
    Bakı-Tbilisi-Ərzurum kəməri ilə nəql edilən qazın həcmi açıqlanıb
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