Azerbaijan transports 29.7 bcm of gas through main pipelines in January-September

Stay up to date with the top news!

A total of 29.731 billion cubic meters of gas was transported through Azerbaijan's main gas pipelines in January-September this year.

According to Report, citing the State Statistical Committee, gas transportation through the main pipelines decreased by 0.3% compared with the same period of 2025.

During the reporting period, 56.7% of total gas transportation was carried out through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus Pipeline.

A total of 16.863 billion cubic meters of gas was transported through the pipeline.

The South Caucasus Pipeline delivers gas produced at the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.

The pipeline was commissioned in late 2006, and transportation of gas produced under Stage 1 of the Shah Deniz field development subsequently began.

Since the summer of 2018, gas produced under Stage 2 of Shah Deniz has been transported through the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline to Türkiye, where it is delivered into the TANAP pipeline.