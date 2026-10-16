President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan

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On October 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received George Zakarashvili, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his state visit to Georgia in April and the hospitality extended to him during the visit.

Noting that Azerbaijan-Georgia relations have a rich history and a promising future, the head of state highlighted the successful development of friendly ties and strategic partnership between the two independent states, as well as the fraternal ties between their peoples.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception, George Zakarashvili said that he felt greatly honored to be appointed ambassador to brotherly Azerbaijan and to meet with the head of state. He described the two countries as strategic partners and emphasized the close ties between their peoples.

He underlined that, during his tenure, he would spare no effort to further strengthen the long-standing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

During the meeting, the sides welcomed the development of bilateral political relations and discussed cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, energy security, transport, communications, and other areas.

They also discussed joint projects implemented by the two countries in the energy and transport sectors, noting their significance not only for the region but also globally.