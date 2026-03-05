Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOS

As a result of Iran's drone strike on Nakhchivan International Airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, the airport building sustained serious damage, and staff were evacuated.

According to Report, the ceiling of the building was almost completely destroyed after the drone attack.

Airport employees and passengers were evacuated from the area.

In addition, a passenger plane flying from Baku to Nakhchivan on a regular route returned to the capital for safety reasons due to the situation.

According to a statement by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one drone struck the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result, two civilians were injured.