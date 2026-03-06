Czech prime minister condemns drone attack on Nakhchivan

Andrej Babiš, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, has sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev regarding the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply concerned to learn about the drone attack on Nakhchivan on 5 March, during which civilian objects, including the airport, were struck and drones landed in the vicinity of a school, leaving several people injured.

Such an attack constitutes a gross violation of international law and an unacceptable escalation of violence. This act, which you have rightly described as a terrorist attack, poses a serious threat to the stability and security of the wider region.

On behalf of the Government of the Czech Republic, I would like to express our firm condemnation of this attack. We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan and support all efforts aimed at ensuring the security of its citizens and preserving peace and stability in the region.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."