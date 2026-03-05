The presence of a Russian military base in Armenia doesn't currently hinder the country's plans to join the EU, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing following a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"Yes, Armenia has adopted a law on the start of the EU accession process. But we are not yet at the point where the Russian military base would obscure our vision. When we see that the Russian military base obscures our vision, then we will consider how to proceed to avoid problems," he noted.

He said that Armenia has no intention of harming Russia's interests.

"Our intention is to be guided solely by Armenia's interests," the prime minister added.