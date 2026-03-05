Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    Region
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 13:48
    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    The presence of a Russian military base in Armenia doesn't currently hinder the country's plans to join the EU, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing following a government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Yes, Armenia has adopted a law on the start of the EU accession process. But we are not yet at the point where the Russian military base would obscure our vision. When we see that the Russian military base obscures our vision, then we will consider how to proceed to avoid problems," he noted.

    He said that Armenia has no intention of harming Russia's interests.

    "Our intention is to be guided solely by Armenia's interests," the prime minister added.

    Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan European Union Russian military base
    Paşinyan: Rusiya hərbi bazası hələ ki, Ermənistanın Aİ-yə inteqrasiyasına maneə yaratmır
    Пашинян: Наличие в Армении военной базы РФ не мешает планам по вступлению в ЕС

    Latest News

    13:58

    Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expands

    Business
    13:53

    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    Region
    13:48

    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    Region
    13:46
    Photo
    Video

    Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:36

    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Other countries
    13:36

    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    Finance
    13:36

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacks

    Military
    13:28

    Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investments

    Economy
    13:26

    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed