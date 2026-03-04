Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday doubled down on his opposition to the attack ​on Iran by the US and Israel, warning ‌that the conflict risked playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of millions, Report informs via Reuters.

    Sanchez was responding after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut trade with Madrid over its ​position on the conflict.

    "This is how humanity's great disasters ​start ... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny ⁠of millions," Sanchez said in a televised address to the ​nation.

    Tensions between the two NATO allies increased after Sanchez denounced the ​US and Israeli bombings of Iran as reckless and illegal, and later banned US aircraft from using naval and air bases in southern Spain for ​the offensive against Tehran.

    Sanchez said the world could not ​solve its problems with conflicts and bombs. "The position of the Spanish government ‌can ⁠be summarised in four words: 'No to the war,'" he said, adding the stance was not disingenuous but coherent.

    "We're not going to be complicit in something that's bad for the ​world nor contrary ​to our ⁠values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone," Sanchez said, appearing to reference Trump's ​trade threats.

    Sanchez highlighted the negative knock-on effects ​of the ⁠Iraq war, from a rise in jihadist terrorism to soaring energy prices, to argue that the consequences of this attack ⁠on ​Iran were just as nebulous and ​that it would not lead to a more just international order.

    Pedro Sanchez US and Israel Operation Against Iran Donald Trump
    Pedro Sançes Trampa: Milyonların taleyi ilə oynaya bilməzsiniz
    Педро Санчес ответил Трампу: Вы не можете играть судьбами миллионов

    Latest News

    13:27

    Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Other countries
    13:09

    Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

    Other countries
    13:05

    Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:02

    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Region
    13:00

    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Other countries
    12:57

    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Other countries
    12:41

    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:41
    Photo

    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed