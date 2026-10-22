Azerbaijan and Italy aim to increase trade turnover to €10 billion

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Italy and Azerbaijan aim to increase their bilateral trade turnover, which reached €8 billion in 2025, to more than €10 billion by expanding investment, technological cooperation and diversifying trade ties, Italy's Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) said following a meeting between Minister Adolfo Urso and Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to Report, the talks took place in Rome and concluded a two-day visit by the Azerbaijani delegation to Italy.

The sides discussed new investment opportunities, technological partnerships, cooperation in critical raw materials and innovation, as well as the development of strategic supply chains.

"A new strategic phase is opening in cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan," Urso said.

According to the ministry, Italy is the largest market for Azerbaijani exports and ranks seventh among suppliers of goods to Azerbaijan. Bilateral trade reached €8 billion in 2025, supported by cooperation in the energy sector.

During the visit, organized at the initiative of Confindustria President Emanuele Orsini, the Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with representatives of Italian companies operating in energy, industrial engineering, digital technologies and materials processing.

The companies involved included Eni, Snam, Saipem, Ansaldo Energia, Danieli, Aruba, TIM, Circular Materials, Italpreziosi and TCA.

Expanding cooperation in these areas is intended to strengthen industrial partnership between the two countries, diversify trade and create new investment opportunities beyond traditional energy cooperation, the statement said.