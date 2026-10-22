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    Türkiye and Canada to cooperate in defense and energy

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 19:47
    Türkiye and Canada to cooperate in defense and energy

    Türkiye and Canada have signed agreements on cooperation in defense and energy.

    According to the Turkish Presidential Administration, cited by Report, following the signing ceremony, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made a joint statement to the press.

    "One of the most concrete outcomes of this visit has undoubtedly been our decision to elevate relations with Canada to the level of a strategic partnership," Erdoğan said.

    According to him, both countries aim to implement new projects in energy, trade, transport and the defense industry in the coming period.

    Carney emphasized the importance of cooperation with Türkiye, noting that he had become the first Canadian prime minister to visit the country on an official visit.

    Mark Carney Recep Tayyip Erdogan Strategic partnership
    Video
    Türkiyə ilə Kanada müdafiə və enerji sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Турция и Канада будут сотрудничать в сфере обороны и энергетики
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