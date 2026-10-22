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    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    FIFA announces dates for U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    Football
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 20:01
    FIFA announces dates for U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    A meeting of the FIFA Council Bureau was held today.

    According to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), cited by Report, the meeting officially announced the dates of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    The tournament will take place from September 17 to October 9, 2027. A total of 24 teams will compete in the World Cup.

    FIFA Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA)
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanda təşkil olunacaq FIFA U-20 dünya çempionatının tarixi müəyyənləşib
    FIFA объявила дату проведения ЧМ U-20, который примут Азербайджан и Узбекистан
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