Foreign Ministry hosts meeting with participants of National Defence University Course

Stay up to date with the top news!

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a meeting with participants of the Academic Course on Strategic Studies and State Defense Management at Azerbaijan's National Defence University.

The ministry told Report that at the meeting, Aykhan Hajizada, head of the ministry's Press Service Department, delivered a presentation on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy Priorities" and answered participants' questions.

The participants were then briefed on the working procedures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A total of 29 representatives from the Ministry of Defence and other government agencies, as well as from Türkiye, Pakistan and Kazakhstan, are taking part in the course.