Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes China
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- 22 October, 2026
- 19:40
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A magnitude 7 earthquake has struck northern Tibet in China.
According to Reuters, cited by Report, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the tremors were recorded at 22:33 local time. The epicentre was located in one of the counties of Nagqu City in northern Tibet.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
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