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    Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes China

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 19:40
    Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes China

    A magnitude 7 earthquake has struck northern Tibet in China.

    According to Reuters, cited by Report, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the tremors were recorded at 22:33 local time. The epicentre was located in one of the counties of Nagqu City in northern Tibet.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

    Earthquake China
    Çində 7 maqnitudalı zəlzələ olub
    В Китае произошло землетрясение магнитудой 7
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