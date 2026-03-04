Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:00
    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Authorities in Cyprus have temporarily closed part of the country"s airspace due to a suspicious object in the skies over Lebanon.

    According to Report, citing Reuters, a government source said the object was detected near Cyprus"s airspace, over Lebanese territory. As a result, it was decided to close the airspace above Larnaca International Airport.

    No further details have been provided.

    Kipr hava məkanının bir hissəsini bağlayıb
    Кипр частично закрыл воздушное пространство на границе с Ливаном

