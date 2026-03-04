Cyprus closes part of its airspace
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:00
Authorities in Cyprus have temporarily closed part of the country"s airspace due to a suspicious object in the skies over Lebanon.
According to Report, citing Reuters, a government source said the object was detected near Cyprus"s airspace, over Lebanese territory. As a result, it was decided to close the airspace above Larnaca International Airport.
No further details have been provided.
