China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 12:57
Since the start of the military operation in Iran, more than 470 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from the country, Mao Ning, an official spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a briefing.
According to Report, which cites Xinhua, following the deterioration of the security situation in Iran, China repeatedly urged relevant parties to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Iran and neighboring countries. Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and nearby countries are working around the clock to assist with the evacuation of Chinese nationals.
