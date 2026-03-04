Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 12:57
    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Since the start of the military operation in Iran, more than 470 Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from the country, Mao Ning, an official spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a briefing.

    According to Report, which cites Xinhua, following the deterioration of the security situation in Iran, China repeatedly urged relevant parties to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Iran and neighboring countries. Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran and nearby countries are working around the clock to assist with the evacuation of Chinese nationals.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Çin İrandan 470 vətəndaşını təxliyə edib
    МИД Китая: Из Ирана эвакуированы 470 граждан КНР

    Latest News

    13:27

    Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    13:13

    Spain's Sanchez to Trump: 'You cannot play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions'

    Other countries
    13:09

    Barrot: French Rafale fighter jets shot down Iranian drones over UAE

    Other countries
    13:05

    Death toll from airstrikes rises to 12 in Lebanon – UPDATED

    Other countries
    13:02

    Pashinyan highlights Georgia's regional role

    Region
    13:00

    Cyprus closes part of its airspace

    Other countries
    12:57

    China's Foreign Ministry: 470 Chinese сitizens evacuated from Iran

    Other countries
    12:41

    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Region
    12:41
    Photo

    21 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed