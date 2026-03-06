Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:48
    Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan

    The Embassy of Greece in Baku condemned drone strikes carried out by Iran on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "Yesterday's drone attacks in Nakhchivan demonstrate a clear violation of International Law and State Sovereignty. Greece stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X.

    On March 5, unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Iran attacked facilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. One of the drones fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another landed near a school building in the village of Shekerabad.

    Four civilians were injured in the airport attack. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described the actions of the Iranian side as a disgusting terrorist act. The president said Iranian officials must provide explanations and apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and those responsible for carrying out the attack must be brought to criminal responsibility.

