Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobility

The Urban Hackathon 2026 National Student Hackathon on Sustainable Urban Mobility will be held in Guba, Azerbaijan, from March 13 through 16, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports told Report.

The hackathon is an event where programmers, designers, and other specialists work together within a set timeframe (usually 24–72 hours) to solve a specific problem or create a new technological idea.

The event is organized with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the One Volunteer Student Cooperation Public Union.

It was noted that the hackathon, organized within the framework of the Azerbaijan Urban Campaign ahead of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), aims to encourage young people to develop innovative and applicable solutions to existing challenges in urban mobility.

Participants will have the opportunity to work on real urban challenges in a team environment. A total of 150 participants will take part in the hackathon. Teams must be formed on a multidisciplinary basis, with a maximum of five members each.

Applications are accepted only in team format, and teams may also apply with pre-prepared projects.