    Azerbaijan approves public awareness rules on WMD threats

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 16:03
    Azerbaijan approves public awareness rules on WMD threats

    A new regulation titled "Rules on informing and raising public awareness about preventive and safety measures related to the possible use of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction" has been approved in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant decision.

    The text of the decision has not been disclosed.

