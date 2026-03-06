Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Finland condemns Iranian drone attack against Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 16:11
    Finland condemns Iranian drone attack against Azerbaijan

    Finland condemned the Iranian drone attack against Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the Finnish representation in the South Caucasus, Report informs.

    "Finland strongly condemns the Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan civilian airport infrastructure. It is a violation of Azerbaijan's security and territorial integrity, and risks further escalation. Regional stability needs to be supported, not destabilized," reads the statement posted on X.

    On March 5, drones launched from the territory of Iran attacked targets on the territory of Nakhchivan. One of the drones hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while the second one landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabаd. As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called the actions of the Iranian side a despicable act of terrorism. The president stated that Iranian officials must provide an explanation, apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and those who committed this terrorist act must be brought to criminal justice.

    Finland Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Finlandiya İranın Azərbaycana hücumunu pisləyib
    Финляндия осудила атаку Ирана на Азербайджан

    Latest News

    17:26

    Japanese Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends consular services

    Foreign policy
    17:22

    UAE air defense forces destroys nine Iranian ballistic missiles

    Other countries
    17:21

    Baku expresses gratitude for global solidarity after Iran's drone strikes

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    UK sending more fighter jets to the Middle East, says Starmer

    Other countries
    17:04

    Bayramov briefs Belarusian FM on Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    16:50
    Photo

    Exhibition of Mexican artist Jazzamoart opens in Baku

    Culture
    16:50

    Erdogan, Meloni mull situation in Middle East

    Region
    16:47
    Video

    Drone strike near school in Nakhchivan: Teachers describe the incident

    Incident
    16:38

    Fitch evaluates prospects for introduction of Islamic finance in Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Finance
    All News Feed