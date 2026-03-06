Finland condemns Iranian drone attack against Azerbaijan

Finland condemned the Iranian drone attack against Azerbaijan, according to a statement by the Finnish representation in the South Caucasus, Report informs.

"Finland strongly condemns the Iranian drone attacks on Nakhchivan civilian airport infrastructure. It is a violation of Azerbaijan's security and territorial integrity, and risks further escalation. Regional stability needs to be supported, not destabilized," reads the statement posted on X.

On March 5, drones launched from the territory of Iran attacked targets on the territory of Nakhchivan. One of the drones hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while the second one landed near a school building in the village of Shakarabаd. As a result of the airport attack, four civilians were injured. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called the actions of the Iranian side a despicable act of terrorism. The president stated that Iranian officials must provide an explanation, apologize to the Azerbaijani side, and those who committed this terrorist act must be brought to criminal justice.