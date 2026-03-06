Iran's Pezeshkian: Some countries have begun mediation efforts
- 06 March, 2026
- 16:03
Some countries have begun mediation efforts to resolve the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X, according to Report.
"Some countries have begun mediation efforts. Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region," the post reads.
