    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:30
    67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

    Sixty-seven people from 13 families have been relocated to the villages of Tazabina and Seyidbayli in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Report informs.

    According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service for Aghdara and Khojaly districts, nine families consisting of 51 people moved to Tazabina village, while four families comprising 16 people returned to Seyidbayli village.

    Mahmud Afandiyev, Deputy Executive Director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, presented the keys to new homes to the families in Khojaly city.

    He also provided information about the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and construction work underway in the territories of Khankendi city, Khojaly district, and Aghdara district. According to him, all necessary infrastructure has been established to ensure comfortable and safe living conditions for residents.

    Residents in both villages have been fully provided with electricity, natural gas, and drinking water.

