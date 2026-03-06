Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months
Finance
- 06 March, 2026
- 15:50
In January-February 2026, more than 3 billion manats ($1.76 billion) were transferred to the state budget through the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Report informs.
This is 3.9% less compared to the same period of last year, but 2.7% more than the forecast.
In two months, non-oil-and-gas sector accounted for 2.29 billion manats ($1.35 billion) of tax revenues, an increase of 8.2% compared to a year ago, and 3.1% compared to the forecast.
This year, the State Tax Service is required to transfer 16.91 billion manats ($9.95 billion) to the budget.
Latest News
15:50
Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two monthsFinance
15:48
Greece expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan after Iran's strikes on NakhchivanForeign policy
15:40
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank to be reorganized as non-bank credit institutionFinance
15:32
Guba to host Urban Hackathon 2026 on sustainable urban mobilityDomestic policy
15:30
Photo
67 residents relocated to two villages in Azerbaijan's KhojalyDomestic policy
15:28
Azerbaijan Railways adds Ganja–Mingachevir services for Novruz travelInfrastructure
15:25
Photo
CBA discusses expanding co-op with IMF's CCAMTACFinance
15:24
Photo
24 more Chinese citizens evacuated from Iran to AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:22