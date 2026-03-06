Tax revenues in Azerbaijan exceeded 3B manat in two months

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 15:50
    In January-February 2026, more than 3 billion manats ($1.76 billion) were transferred to the state budget through the State Tax Service under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Report informs.

    This is 3.9% less compared to the same period of last year, but 2.7% more than the forecast.

    In two months, non-oil-and-gas sector accounted for 2.29 billion manats ($1.35 billion) of tax revenues, an increase of 8.2% compared to a year ago, and 3.1% compared to the forecast.

    This year, the State Tax Service is required to transfer 16.91 billion manats ($9.95 billion) to the budget.

    Azərbaycanda 2 ayda vergi daxilolmaları 3 milyard manatdan çox olub
    Налоговые поступления в бюджет Азербайджана превысили прогноз

