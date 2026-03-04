Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 12:41
    Kobakhidze: Georgia positively assesses current processes in South Caucasus

    Georgia positively assesses the ongoing processes in the South Caucasus aimed at maintaining stability, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during the 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Armenia, Report informs referring to Georgian media.

    "It is very important to maintain stability in the region (the South Caucasus – ed.). We are satisfied with the recent trends developing in our region. The peace agreement initialed between you and Azerbaijan was of great significance. All this creates a very good foundation for us to further strengthen and develop our region," Kobakhidze said.

    According to him, the various cooperation formats between Georgia and Armenia are positively impacting the development of the partnership between the two countries.

    "There is great potential for further deepening cooperation in all areas," the Georgian prime minister added.

    Kobaxidze: Gürcüstan Cənubi Qafqazdakı prosesləri müsbət qiymətləndirir
    Кобахидзе: Грузия позитивно оценивает текущие процессы на Южном Кавказе

