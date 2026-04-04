Iranian forces carried out a major drone strike on Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport early Friday morning, targeting the airport's air traffic control infrastructure, navigation systems, antennas, and radar installations.

Report informs that, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attack aimed to disrupt Israel's air traffic management, hinder aerial operations, compromise targeting systems, and disable surveillance and electronic warfare equipment.

The strike comes amid escalating hostilities in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and targeted US military bases across the Gulf states. The heightened tensions also prompted several countries in the region to temporarily close their airspace. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in attacks by US and Israeli forces.