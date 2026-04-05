Mount Fuji eruption could leave hundreds of thousands without power in Japan

A potential eruption of Mount Fuji could cause widespread power outages across Japan.

Report informs that, according to NHK, the findings are based on an experiment conducted jointly with a research institute in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The study showed that when volcanic ash accumulates beyond 27.5 cm, diesel generators completely fail. Even at levels of 5–10 cm, disruptions in their operation are possible.

According to estimates by the Japanese government, in the event of an eruption, around 10 cm of ash could accumulate in Tokyo within two weeks. Overall emissions could reach as much as 490 million cubic meters.

Experts warn that approximately 400,000 households in the capital region and surrounding areas could be left without electricity.

Against this backdrop, key infrastructure facilities have already begun implementing protective measures. In particular, Tokyo's water utility is developing filtration systems to protect generators from ash, while telecommunications operators are equipping data centers with safeguards to prevent ash infiltration.