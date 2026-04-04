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    Azerbaijan to launch mobile app for tax declarations

    Business
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 17:26
    Azerbaijan to launch mobile app for tax declarations

    Azerbaijan plans to introduce the submission of tax declarations through a mobile application, according to Report.

    Speaking at the Taxation and Accounting Summit in Baku, State Tax Service representative Samir Gahramanov said the initial rollout will cover simplified declarations, primarily targeting micro-entrepreneurs.

    "Future phases will expand the app to handle other types of declarations. These innovations aim to enhance transparency, flexibility in tax administration, and streamline document flow," Gahramanov added.

    Azerbaijan's State Tax Service Samir Gahramanov Tax declarations Mobile application
    Azərbaycanda vergi bəyannaməsi mobil tətbiq üzərindən təqdim ediləcək
    В Азербайджане введут подачу налоговых деклараций через мобильное приложение

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