Azerbaijan to launch mobile app for tax declarations

Azerbaijan plans to introduce the submission of tax declarations through a mobile application, according to Report.

Speaking at the Taxation and Accounting Summit in Baku, State Tax Service representative Samir Gahramanov said the initial rollout will cover simplified declarations, primarily targeting micro-entrepreneurs.

"Future phases will expand the app to handle other types of declarations. These innovations aim to enhance transparency, flexibility in tax administration, and streamline document flow," Gahramanov added.