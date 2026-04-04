Iran launches over 280 attacks on Jordan since Middle East escalation began

Jordan"s Armed Forces reported that the country has come under 281 attacks from Iran since the outbreak of the current Middle East conflict, including 161 missile strikes and 120 drone attacks.

Most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted, except for 20, the military said. All attacks were reportedly aimed at critical infrastructure and strategic facilities within Jordan.

The escalation follows a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran launched on February 28. In retaliation, Iran carried out missile strikes on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases across the Gulf region. The heightened tensions led several regional countries to temporarily close their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed in attacks carried out by the US and Israeli forces.