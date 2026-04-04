Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran launches over 280 attacks on Jordan since Middle East escalation began

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 17:22
    Iran launches over 280 attacks on Jordan since Middle East escalation began

    Jordan"s Armed Forces reported that the country has come under 281 attacks from Iran since the outbreak of the current Middle East conflict, including 161 missile strikes and 120 drone attacks.

    Most of the incoming projectiles were intercepted, except for 20, the military said. All attacks were reportedly aimed at critical infrastructure and strategic facilities within Jordan.

    The escalation follows a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran launched on February 28. In retaliation, Iran carried out missile strikes on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases across the Gulf region. The heightened tensions led several regional countries to temporarily close their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed in attacks carried out by the US and Israeli forces.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iranian attacks Jordan
    Yaxın Şərqdə eskalasiya başlayandan bəri İran İordaniyaya 280-dən çox hücum edib
    Иран атаковал Иорданию свыше 280 раз с начала эскалации на Ближнем Востоке

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