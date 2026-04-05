Trump confirms rescue of second pilot from F-15E downed over Iran
Other countries
- 05 April, 2026
- 09:14
US President Donald Trump has confirmed the rescue of the second crew member of an American F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iran, according to Report.
"WE GOT HIM! … I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
He added that US forces carried out one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations to evacuate the pilot.
"He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine," the US president noted.
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