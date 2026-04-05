Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump confirms rescue of second pilot from F-15E downed over Iran

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 09:14
    Trump confirms rescue of second pilot from F-15E downed over Iran

    US President Donald Trump has confirmed the rescue of the second crew member of an American F-15E fighter jet shot down over Iran, according to Report.

    "WE GOT HIM! … I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

    He added that US forces carried out one of the most daring search-and-rescue operations to evacuate the pilot.

    "He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine," the US president noted.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran F-15 fighter jet Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump
    Tramp: F-15-in ekipaj üzvü, çox hörmətli polkovnik xilas edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    Трамп: Член экипажа F-15, высокоуважаемый полковник, спасен - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3

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