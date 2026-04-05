Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Pashinyan says his government pulled Armenia out of geopolitical trap and led it to peace

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 08:56
    Pashinyan says his government pulled Armenia out of geopolitical trap and led it to peace

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that his government has led Armenia out of a "geopolitical trap" and brought the country toward peace.

    According to Armenian media, Pashinyan made these remarks during the 8th extraordinary conference of the ruling Civil Contract Party.

    "We demonstrated the will to prevent the continuation of the Karabakh movement and brought Armenia to peace. It may have seemed beneficial to our people, but in reality it was merely a geopolitical trap that has now reached its logical end," he said.

    Pashinyan added that the Karabakh movement had served only as a lever preventing the establishment of the Republic of Armenia.

    "We have freed Armenia from the geopolitical trap and, as promised to the people, have led Armenia to peace," the prime minister emphasized.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan: Biz Ermənistanı sülhə gətirərək geosiyasi tələdən çıxardıq
    Пашинян: Мы вывели Армению из геополитической ловушки, приведя ее к миру

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed