Pashinyan says his government pulled Armenia out of geopolitical trap and led it to peace

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that his government has led Armenia out of a "geopolitical trap" and brought the country toward peace.

According to Armenian media, Pashinyan made these remarks during the 8th extraordinary conference of the ruling Civil Contract Party.

"We demonstrated the will to prevent the continuation of the Karabakh movement and brought Armenia to peace. It may have seemed beneficial to our people, but in reality it was merely a geopolitical trap that has now reached its logical end," he said.

Pashinyan added that the Karabakh movement had served only as a lever preventing the establishment of the Republic of Armenia.

"We have freed Armenia from the geopolitical trap and, as promised to the people, have led Armenia to peace," the prime minister emphasized.