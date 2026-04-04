Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Likhachev: Shell hit protective perimeter of Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    Region
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 17:53
    Likhachev: Shell hit protective perimeter of Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

    A shell that exploded near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant struck the facility's protective perimeter, Russian nuclear chief Alexey Likhachev said Saturday, Report informs via Russian media.

    "Unfortunately, events are unfolding according to the worst-case scenario. This morning around 7:20 a.m. Moscow time, the strike hit the physical protection perimeter of the station. One employee, likely from the plant's security service, was killed," Likhachev told reporters in Yekaterinburg. "Whether it was an accidental hit or a deliberate attack remains unknown, but the impact occurred."

    He added that the main evacuation of plant personnel began shortly after the strike. "About 20 minutes after the unfortunate hit, buses departed from Bushehr toward the Iran-Armenia border. A total of 198 people-the largest evacuation wave so far-are now on buses," Likhachev said.

    The evacuation is expected to safely cross Iranian territory and reach home within 2.5–3 days. Likhachev noted that Israeli and US authorities have been informed, that Iran is ensuring the route's security, and that coordination with Armenian authorities is in place for the evacuees' departure from Yerevan airport.

    Alexey Likhachev Bushehr nuclear power plant US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Rusiya İranın "Buşehr" AES-də çalışan mütəxəssislərinin təxliyəsinə başlayıb
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