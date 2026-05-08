Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Nuclear reactor in central Japan halted after steam leak near turbine

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:07
    Nuclear reactor in central Japan halted after steam leak near turbine

    The operator of a nuclear power plant in the central Japanese prefecture of Fukui said it halted its reactor Friday morning after discovering steam leaking from near a high-pressure turbine, Report informs via Kyodo News.

    The steam did not contain radioactive material and there was no impact on the external environment, according to Kansai Electric Power Co. The utility said it cannot say when it will restart the No. 3 reactor at the Mihama plant.

    The leak was detected around 4:10 a.m. Friday (GMT+9). Workers manually halted the reactor about 15 minutes later, according to the company.

    In 2021, the No. 3 unit, which began operations in 1976, became the first nuclear reactor in Japan to operate beyond 40 years under new rules set after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex disaster. The regulations limit a reactor's service period to 40 years, but extensions of up to 20 years are permitted if approved by regulators.

    Decommissioning work is proceeding for the two other aging reactors at the Mihama plant.

    Nuclear reactor Kansai Electric Power Co. Japan
    На атомной электростанции Mihama в Японии зафиксировали утечку пара

    Latest News

    12:39

    Azerbaijan, Belarus to hold IGC meeting in Minsk

    Business
    12:36

    Pinevich: Belarus to be represented at high level at WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Human factor key in combating financial crimes

    Finance
    12:27
    Photo

    Charity event held in Beijing on birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    12:24
    Photo

    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Dmitry Pinevich: Azerbaijan, Belarus increased mutual food supplies by 1.5 times

    Business
    12:13

    Zaur Fatizada: Azerbaijan using AI to fight financial crime

    Finance
    12:10
    Video

    The Odin Code: Swedish director exploring Scandinavia's connection to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    12:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan entrusted to represent 42 nations at UN Migration Forum

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed