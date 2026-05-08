Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Shahin Mammadov views Turkish kamikaze naval drone at SAHA 2026

    Military
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:10
    Shahin Mammadov views Turkish kamikaze naval drone at SAHA 2026

    Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov, visited the stand of Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE) company at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

    According to Report, the Rear Admiral was introduced to MKE's defense products, including the PIRANA kamikaze naval drone.

    PIRANA is a surface kamikaze naval drone designed with asymmetric warfare conditions in mind. The drone is also capable of conducting attacks using a swarm concept. During operations, some PIRANAs in the swarm maneuver within the target area to draw the attention of enemy radar and defense systems, while others - with low radar visibility due to their design and special coating - approach undetected and destroy the target with their warheads.

    Shahin Mammadov defense exhibition kamikaze drone Türkiye
    Photo
    Şahin Məmmədov "SAHA 2026"da Türkiyənin kamikadze dəniz dronu ilə tanış olub
    Photo
    Шахин Мамедов ознакомился с турецким морским дроном-камикадзе на SAHA 2026

    Latest News

    12:36

    Pinevich: Belarus to be represented at high level at WUF13

    Foreign policy
    12:36

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Human factor key in combating financial crimes

    Finance
    12:27
    Photo

    Charity event held in Beijing on birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    12:24
    Photo

    Event held at Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office for Heydar Aliyev's 103rd anniversary

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Dmitry Pinevich: Azerbaijan, Belarus increased mutual food supplies by 1.5 times

    Business
    12:13

    Zaur Fatizada: Azerbaijan using AI to fight financial crime

    Finance
    12:10
    Video

    The Odin Code: Swedish director exploring Scandinavia's connection to Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    12:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan entrusted to represent 42 nations at UN Migration Forum

    Foreign policy
    12:03
    Photo

    Political consultations held between Azerbaijan and Chile

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed