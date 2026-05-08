Shahin Mammadov views Turkish kamikaze naval drone at SAHA 2026

Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov, visited the stand of Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE) company at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to Report, the Rear Admiral was introduced to MKE's defense products, including the PIRANA kamikaze naval drone.

PIRANA is a surface kamikaze naval drone designed with asymmetric warfare conditions in mind. The drone is also capable of conducting attacks using a swarm concept. During operations, some PIRANAs in the swarm maneuver within the target area to draw the attention of enemy radar and defense systems, while others - with low radar visibility due to their design and special coating - approach undetected and destroy the target with their warheads.