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    Azerbaijan imprisoned 14 human traffickers in 2025

    Milli Majlis
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 11:16
    Azerbaijan imprisoned 14 human traffickers in 2025

    In 2025, 14 human traffickers (2 from previous years) were sentenced to imprisonment by the courts in Azerbaijan, according to the annual report of the National Coordinator on Combating Human Trafficking.

    The report was put up for discussion at today's joint session of the Human Rights, Legal Policy, and State Building committees of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

    Four of the convicts are men and 10 are women.

    In 2025, out of 31 accused persons on local wanted lists for human trafficking, coercion into acts of a sexual nature, circulation of child pornography, illegal distribution of pornographic materials or items, involvement in prostitution, and maintaining dens of immorality, 15 were apprehended, including three human traffickers.

    Human trafficking Milli Majlis
    Keçən il 14 insan alverçisi azadlıqdan məhrum edilib
    В Азербайджане в 2025 году 14 торговцев людьми приговорены к лишению свободы

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