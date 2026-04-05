Araghchi: Strikes on nuclear facilities could lead to severe environmental consequences

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent letters to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the UN Security Council regarding US and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

According to Report, the letter was published on the minister's Telegram channel.

Araghchi stated that the strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran's nuclear sites could result in severe humanitarian and environmental consequences.

"Attacks on Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr, intended solely for peaceful purposes under IAEA supervision, expose the entire region to a serious threat of radioactive contamination with grave humanitarian and environmental consequences, and therefore must not go unanswered or uninvestigated," the document says.

According to Araghchi, within less than nine months, Iran has been subjected to two wars imposed by the United States and Israel. "In both cases, Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities were attacked and bombed," he emphasized.

The Iranian foreign minister also published a list of facilities targeted since the escalation began:

On March 1, the nuclear facility in Natanz was attacked twice;

On March 17, a site located just 350 meters from the operating nuclear power plant in Bushehr was struck;

On March 21, multiple points at the Natanz nuclear facility were bombed;

On March 24, a projectile hit an area adjacent to the Bushehr nuclear power plant;

On March 27, the Bushehr nuclear power plant was attacked for the third time;

On March 27, the heavy water production plant in Khondab was targeted;

On March 27, the Shahid Ahmadi-Roshan uranium processing facility was bombed.

The letter also notes that such attacks constitute a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 487 (1981), as well as all decisions and resolutions of the IAEA.