Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Trump calls NATO 'extremely unreliable partner,' labels himself 'favorite President'

    Other countries
    • 04 April, 2026
    • 17:39
    Trump calls NATO 'extremely unreliable partner,' labels himself 'favorite President'

    US President Donald Trump has described NATO as "severely weakened" and an "extremely unreliable partner" for the United States.

    According to Report, in a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized a recent article by The New York Times, arguing that it misrepresented his foreign policy record.

    He also called himself the 'favorite President' of the American people.

    "The Failing New York Times, whose lack of credibility, and their constant Fake News attacks on your favorite President, ME, has caused its circulation to absolutely PLUMMET, referred to our severely weakened and extremely unreliable 'partner,' NATO, as the North American Treaty Organization. The correct name is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - A very interesting mistake!"

    Donald Trump North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) United States
    Tramp NATO-nu ABŞ-nin son dərəcə etibarsız tərəfdaşı, özünü isə sevimli prezident adlandırıb
    Трамп назвал НАТО крайне ненадежным партнером США, а себя - любимым президентом

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