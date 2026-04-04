Trump calls NATO 'extremely unreliable partner,' labels himself 'favorite President'
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 17:39
US President Donald Trump has described NATO as "severely weakened" and an "extremely unreliable partner" for the United States.
According to Report, in a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized a recent article by The New York Times, arguing that it misrepresented his foreign policy record.
He also called himself the 'favorite President' of the American people.
"The Failing New York Times, whose lack of credibility, and their constant Fake News attacks on your favorite President, ME, has caused its circulation to absolutely PLUMMET, referred to our severely weakened and extremely unreliable 'partner,' NATO, as the North American Treaty Organization. The correct name is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - A very interesting mistake!"
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