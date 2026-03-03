Media: Ali Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad, his hometown
03 March, 2026
- 23:49
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in US-Israeli airstrikes, will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad, Report informs via the Fars agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The body of the late Supreme Leader is planned to be transported to Mashhad after a farewell ceremony in Tehran. The dates of the mourning ceremonies are being finalized and will be announced soon.
