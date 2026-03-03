Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Media: Ali Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad, his hometown

    • 03 March, 2026
    • 23:49
    Media: Ali Khamenei to be buried in Mashhad, his hometown

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in US-Israeli airstrikes, will be buried in his hometown of Mashhad, Report informs via the Fars agency, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

    The body of the late Supreme Leader is planned to be transported to Mashhad after a farewell ceremony in Tehran. The dates of the mourning ceremonies are being finalized and will be announced soon.

    KİV: Əli Xamenei Məşhəd şəhərində dəfn olunacaq
    СМИ: Али Хаменеи будет похоронен в родном Мешхеде

