Access to gas volumes via the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is considered a key element of North Macedonia's long-term supply strategy, Goran Nikolovski, head of the gas sector at the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Minerals of North Macedonia, said at the 12th meeting of ministers within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, as quoted by Report.

"For our country, natural gas remains a pragmatic and necessary transitional fuel on the path to a cleaner energy balance. It allows us to replace low-quality fuels still widely used in households and industry, directly contributes to reducing air pollution, and supports the modernization and competitiveness of our economy. In this context, diversified gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor are a central element of our long-term supply strategy," he said.