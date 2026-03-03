Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:39
    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Access to gas volumes via the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is considered a key element of North Macedonia's long-term supply strategy, Goran Nikolovski, head of the gas sector at the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Minerals of North Macedonia, said at the 12th meeting of ministers within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, as quoted by Report.

    "For our country, natural gas remains a pragmatic and necessary transitional fuel on the path to a cleaner energy balance. It allows us to replace low-quality fuels still widely used in households and industry, directly contributes to reducing air pollution, and supports the modernization and competitiveness of our economy. In this context, diversified gas supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor are a central element of our long-term supply strategy," he said.

    Goran Nikolovski Southern Gas Corridor
    Qoran Nikolovski: "SGC Şimali Makedoniyanın qaz təchizatı strategiyasında mühüm yer tutur"
    Горан Николовски: ЮГК занимает центральное место в стратегии газоснабжения Северной Македонии

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed