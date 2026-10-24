FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival opens in Baku today

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The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will get underway in Baku today.

According to Report, a total of 92 matches will be played on the opening day of the tournament.

The Azerbaijan team will face Timor-Leste at 7:30 p.m. (GMT+4) at the Baku Crystal Hall. The tournament's official opening ceremony will be held at the same venue before the match.

Teams representing FIFA member associations from 189 countries are participating in the event. Nearly 1,000 matches are scheduled to take place during the championship.

The tournament, which runs until October 30, will be held at the Hovsan Competition Complex. The opening and final matches will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth organization of the competition at the Hovsan Competition Complex. Built in a short period of time, the facility includes 10 football pitches designed to host 20 matches simultaneously, along with all other required infrastructure.

Azerbaijan will also face Andorra at 12:45 p.m. (GMT+4) and Australia at 7:30 p.m. on October 25, with both matches to be played on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Competition Complex. On October 26, the national team will take on Israel at 11:30 a.m. and Haiti at 6:15 p.m. at the same venue.