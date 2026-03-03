Azerbaijani parliament adopts fines on e‑cigarette in final reading

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved fines related to the use, import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes in the country.

According to Report, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.

The document stipulates that the use of electronic cigarettes in prohibited places, on streets, and in other public areas will result in a fine of 30 manats.

In addition, for the import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes and their components, the goods that are the direct object of the administrative offense will be confiscated, and fines will be imposed as follows:

Individuals: from 350 to 500 manats (approximately $206-$294);

Officials: from 1,650 to 2,200 manats (approximately $970-$1,294);

Legal entities: from 4,000 to 5,000 manats (approximately $2,352-2,941).

The law is expected to enter into force on April 1.

After discussions, the draft was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.