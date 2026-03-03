Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijani parliament adopts fines on e‑cigarette in final reading

    Milli Majlis
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:21
    Azerbaijani parliament adopts fines on e‑cigarette in final reading

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved fines related to the use, import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes in the country.

    According to Report, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were discussed at today's plenary session of parliament.

    The document stipulates that the use of electronic cigarettes in prohibited places, on streets, and in other public areas will result in a fine of 30 manats.

    In addition, for the import, export, production, wholesale and retail sale, and storage for sale of electronic cigarettes and their components, the goods that are the direct object of the administrative offense will be confiscated, and fines will be imposed as follows:

    Individuals: from 350 to 500 manats (approximately $206-$294);

    Officials: from 1,650 to 2,200 manats (approximately $970-$1,294);

    Legal entities: from 4,000 to 5,000 manats (approximately $2,352-2,941).

    The law is expected to enter into force on April 1.

    After discussions, the draft was put to a vote and approved in the third reading.

    Milli Majlis fines in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan e-cigarette ban e-cigarettes
    Elektron siqaretlərin istifadəsi, idxalı, ixracı, istehsalı və satışı ilə bağlı cərimələr son oxunuşda qəbul edilib
    ММ утвердил штрафы за использование и продажу вейпов

    Latest News

    14:34

    Iran strikes oil tanker off Oman coast, one killed

    Other countries
    14:18

    Ankara counting on renewable supplies to EU via Azerbaijan, Türkiye

    Energy
    14:07

    Turkish FM: Regional tensions may pose risks to energy supply security

    Region
    13:51

    CBA: AniPay mobile application and anipay.az to be suspended

    Finance
    13:43

    IAEA confirms damage to nuclear facility in Iran

    Region
    13:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss expanding defense industry cooperation

    Military
    13:39

    Goran Nikolovski: SGC holds central place in North Macedonia's gas supply strategy

    Energy
    13:34
    Photo

    89 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over past three hours

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Energy minister: Azerbaijan to commission four upstream projects in four years

    Energy
    All News Feed